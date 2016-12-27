Background

Army Sustainment Magazine is a bimonthly publication, prepared at the Army Logistics University and published by the Army Combined Arms Support Command, Fort Lee, Virginia, for the Department of the Army. It was established in 1969 by the Department of the Army as the official magazine for Army logistics and was originally known as Army Logistician. It was renamed Army Sustainment in 2009 and now serves as the Army's professional bulletin for the sustainment warfighting function, including logistics, personnel services, and medical logistics and evacuation.