JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command is committed to recruiting and building the most lethal and ready force the nation needs to win its wars. This requires a dedication to professional and leader development facilitated through a variety of platforms.TRADOC has developed a new virtual program to help educate the workforce on the Army Profession, develop people of character, drive cultural change and promote inclusion. The format of the Leader Professional Development Program will enable conversational dialogue between leaders, Soldiers and Civilians across the Army.The first introductory webinar will air 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 25 on the TRADOC Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/USArmyTRADOC, and will be co-hosted by TRADOC’s command team of Gen. Paul E. Funk II and Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel T. Hendrex. In this broadcast, they will be discussing the purpose and importance behind this outreach effort.After the introductory broadcast, the LPDs will be delivered monthly in a one-hour brown bag format to facilitate shared learning, leader engagement, and team building. A schedule for broadcasts will be published quarterly.The overall series will feature various subject matter experts discussing a variety of topics. LPDs are designed to be conversational to help enable open dialog on tough topics that reflect current societal focuses.“Sessions planned will cover contemporary topics of importance and interest such as advancement of suicide, sexual harassment and (sexual) assault prevention efforts; ethical leadership; civil-military relations; and leader-follower relationships,” said Sean Oatmeyer, TRADOC Training and Leader Development Directorate. “Bottom line - each topic selected will ultimately serve to educate and engage the workforce on the profession.”The virtual format will allow important professional and leader development discussions to reach a wider audience, Oatmeyer said. Being scheduled around the lunch hour will hopefully encourage a wider audience to participate in the discussions.LPDs will cover topics such as:• How diversity of backgrounds, experiences, values, and talents improves collaboration, creativity, innovation, motivation, decision making, and work environment, and helps the Army maintain a competitive advantage in the quest for talent;• How diversity, equality and inclusive leadership support mission readiness; and• Benefits of individuals building trust, valuing differences, treating diverse individuals equitably, understanding their potential biases, and creating shared understanding through open, two-way communication.“We must foster a culture that is built on trust that not only accepts, but harnesses the experiences, cultures, characteristics and backgrounds each Soldier and Civilian brings to the Army,” Funk said.Participation in the LPD is encouraged at all levels as “trusted Army professionals, leaders, Soldiers and Civilians must increase their expertise through lifelong learning and professional development.“The Army Profession defines the essence of what it means to be a Solider or an Army Civilian,” he said. “Whether you wear a suit or uniform, you are part of the Army Profession and it is our responsibility to uphold the sacred trust of the American population by living out the characteristics of our chosen profession in everything we do, every day, in every setting.”