1 / 3 Show Caption + Hide Caption – Soldiers from 4th Infantry Division watch Super Bowl LI as a film crew captures images of them during a viewing party at Camp Karliki, Poland, Feb. 5, 2017. This year's Super Bowl will showcase Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea during the national anthem. (Photo Credit: Capt. Scott Walters) VIEW ORIGINAL 2 / 3 Show Caption + Hide Caption – Members of a joint service color guard present the national colors during the singing of the national anthem for Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. This year's Super Bowl will showcase a color guard with Soldiers assigned to the Army Military District of Washington as well as Soldiers stationed in South Korea. (Photo Credit: Spc. Brandon C. Dyer) VIEW ORIGINAL 3 / 3 Show Caption + Hide Caption – Members of a joint service color guard present the national colors during the singing of the national anthem for Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. This year's Super Bowl will showcase a color guard with Soldiers assigned to the Army Military District of Washington as well as Soldiers stationed in South Korea. (Photo Credit: Spc. Brandon C. Dyer) VIEW ORIGINAL

FORT MEADE, Md. -- For the first time ever, this Sunday's Super Bowl will feature a live shot of over 100 Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea during the national anthem.



Soldiers with the Army Military District of Washington also plan to take the field as part of a joint service color guard, while the Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover above the stadium in Atlanta.



Super Bowl LIII has the New England Patriots facing off against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.



Last year's game averaged more than 103 million viewers across the country.



On Friday morning, recruiter Sgt. 1st Class Arlondo Sutton told Headline News that a rap video produced by him will also be shown inside the stadium before the upcoming game.



Sutton, who is based in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and goes by the stage name "Rookie Baby," makes videos that highlight opportunities within the Army.



"I inspire more people to be better," Sutton told HLN about when he speaks with potential recruits. "And I say, 'Hey, if I can do this in the Army, you can do it, too.'"



In another Super Bowl first, the 2nd ID's commander and senior enlisted leader, Maj. Gen. D. Scott McKean and Command Sgt. Maj. Phil K. Barretto, respectively, will be interviewed during the pre-game show, according to a news release.



The leaders will discuss the division's unique nature since it became the only permanently forward-deployed combined division in 2015.



The division is made up partially of South Korean soldiers and is augmented with U.S. Army rotational units. Both U.S. and Korean Soldiers will stand side-by-side during the anthem at Freeman Hall on Camp Humphreys, the release said.