- Lead Story Iraq announces liberation of eastern Mosul
- Featured Video Scientists use fluorescent gels for innovative brain research
- Featured Photo Rappel operations
- Spotlight 2016 Year in Photos
- Spotlight Battle of the Bulge
- Spotlight Army Readiness Guidance
-
Stand-To!
Today’s Focus:
External Affairs Planning and Response Team
FEATURED NEWS
- Soldiers test Stryker with 30 mm cannon, more upgrades to come
- With Unified Challenge, TRADOC shapes future Army
- Meet James N. Mattis: 10 facts about the new DOD secretary
- Turbans, beards, dreadlocks now permissible for some Soldiers
- Rotational unit in Poland blends into its surroundings
- Thousands of Soldiers march on Inauguration Day, ensure peaceful transition
Official Army Announcements
- Department of the Army announces 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division deploy December 8, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division deployment December 8, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division deployment December 8, 2016
- Army will not grant easement for Dakota Access Pipeline crossing December 4, 2016
- Army announces conversion of Fort Stewart-based Infantry Brigade November 30, 2016
- 101st Airborne Divison completes Iraq tour, transfers mission to 1st Infantry Division November 21, 2016
- Special Operations forces casualties identified November 4, 2016
- 5th Special Forces Group casualties identified November 6, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division deployment November 3, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division deployment November 3, 2016
- MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS