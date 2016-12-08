- Lead Story New fitness test, football among Army's top stories of 2016
- Featured Video Happy New Year Army 2017
- Featured Photo U.S. Army and Kuwaiti Land and Air forces
- Spotlight 2016 Year in Photos
- Spotlight Battle of the Bulge
- Spotlight Lethal Reserve force
- Spotlight Army's world-class cyberspace force
-
Stand-To!
Today’s Focus:
High Energy Laser Tactical Vehicle Demonstrator
FEATURED NEWS
- NCO at forefront of Army's Zika vaccine research
- DOD announces new outreach efforts on discharges, military records
- Rain or shine, artillerymen support Iraqi forces counteroffensive
- The top 10 Army modernization efforts of 2016
- Gen. Dunford, celebrities spend holidays with Soldiers in Iraq
- HRC leaders meet with Soldiers to answer questions, dispel myths
Official Army Announcements
- Department of the Army announces 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division deployment December 8, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division deploy December 8, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division deployment December 8, 2016
- Army will not grant easement for Dakota Access Pipeline crossing December 4, 2016
- Army announces conversion of Fort Stewart-based Infantry Brigade November 30, 2016
- 101st Airborne Divison completes Iraq tour, transfers mission to 1st Infantry Division November 21, 2016
- Special Operations forces casualties identified November 4, 2016
- 5th Special Forces Group casualties identified November 6, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division deployment November 3, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division deployment November 3, 2016
- MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS