- Lead Story Milley: Larger Army without funding to support it would be 'hollow force'
- Featured Video Soldiers Journal: Rolling Into Europe
- Featured Photo Sunrise run
- Spotlight 2016 Year in Photos
- Spotlight Battle of the Bulge
- Spotlight All American Bowl
-
Stand-To!
Today’s Focus:
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
FEATURED NEWS
- Bonuses, incentives to retain Soldiers amid push for million-strong force
- Game studio keeps Army outreach, education high-tech
- Fort Jackson Soldiers train on newest grenade launcher
- EUCOM commander: US armored brigade's deployment to Poland 'significant'
- Convoy crosses Germany into Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve
- Army engineer goes from Alabama to Estonia, becomes 'one-man office'
Official Army Announcements
- Department of the Army announces 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division deploy December 8, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division deployment December 8, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division deployment December 8, 2016
- Army will not grant easement for Dakota Access Pipeline crossing December 4, 2016
- Army announces conversion of Fort Stewart-based Infantry Brigade November 30, 2016
- 101st Airborne Divison completes Iraq tour, transfers mission to 1st Infantry Division November 21, 2016
- Special Operations forces casualties identified November 4, 2016
- 5th Special Forces Group casualties identified November 6, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division deployment November 3, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division deployment November 3, 2016
- MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS