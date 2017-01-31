- Lead Story Come out fighting: The first African-American tankers in combat
- Featured Video African-Americans in Military History: Breaking Barriers
- Featured Photo National Training Center rotation
- Spotlight African American History Month
- Spotlight 2016 Year in Photos
African American History Month
- Iraq War sergeant saved 100 men during surprise battle
- Future warfighting calls for semi-independent units, empowered leaders
- 102-year-old 'Merrill's Marauder' recovering after heart attack
- Weapon system moves Reserve gunners to the safety of the backseat
- US 'Iron Soldiers' stand ready in Europe
- Army launching new TV series showing real lives of Soldiers
- Army acting secretary sends initial letter to the force January 31, 2017
- Department of the Army announces 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division deploy December 8, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division deployment December 8, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division deployment December 8, 2016
- Army will not grant easement for Dakota Access Pipeline crossing December 4, 2016
- Army announces conversion of Fort Stewart-based Infantry Brigade November 30, 2016
- 101st Airborne Divison completes Iraq tour, transfers mission to 1st Infantry Division November 21, 2016
- Special Operations forces casualties identified November 4, 2016
- 5th Special Forces Group casualties identified November 6, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division deployment November 3, 2016
