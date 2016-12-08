- Lead Story 'America's varsity team' showcases high school football stars, band members
- Featured Video Army researchers demonstrate 3-D printed drones
- Featured Photo Armed forces full honors farewell ceremony
- Spotlight 2016 Year in Photos
- Spotlight Battle of the Bulge
- Spotlight All American Bowl
-
Stand-To!
Today’s Focus:
Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program Virtual Center
FEATURED NEWS
- Meet Your Army: Sgt. Todd's invention improves safety, howitzer longevity
- National Guard team rescues hiker in Pickens County, South Carolina
- Pentagon officials describe crucial role of cyber capabilities
- Army scientists use fluorescent gels to study blast pressure on the brain
- Deployments bolster US presence in western Pacific, Europe
- 'Diehard' Soldiers crowned champs at 'Fight Night' tournament
Official Army Announcements
- Department of the Army announces 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division deployment December 8, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division deploy December 8, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division deployment December 8, 2016
- Army will not grant easement for Dakota Access Pipeline crossing December 4, 2016
- Army announces conversion of Fort Stewart-based Infantry Brigade November 30, 2016
- 101st Airborne Divison completes Iraq tour, transfers mission to 1st Infantry Division November 21, 2016
- Special Operations forces casualties identified November 4, 2016
- 5th Special Forces Group casualties identified November 6, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division deployment November 3, 2016
- Department of the Army announces 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division deployment November 3, 2016
- MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS